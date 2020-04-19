Keystone XL would cross Rosebud, legal actions seek to stop construction

As part of the legal actions against Keystone XL Pipeline, the Thursday's hearing focused on asking United States to uphold the treaties with the tribes and looking into the constitutionality of the construction permit. Matt Campbell, a staff attorney with Native American Rights Fund, says the treaties agree to protect the tribes; therefore, the government should not allow Trans Canada Energy to bring in thousands of workers near tribal communities during an on-going, severe pandemic, especially Native Americans were nearly wiped out because of diseases brought in by outsiders in the past. In addition, based on the treaties, anyone crossing tribal lands need to obtain consent. Campbell points out, "Trans Canada has now admitted, it would be crossing Rosebud lands that are held in trust, so under the treaties, Trans Canada must obtain Rosebud's consent before it crosses Rosebud's land."

In regards to constitutionality, they believe that President Trump acted unconstitutionally to give permission to construct the pipeline crossing international borders.

The judge has not made any ruling after the hearing on Thursday.

Campbell feels that Trans Canada's strategy is to build as much as possible before the ruling, but says the ball is now in the court's court.