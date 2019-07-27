Kellogg’s to launch ‘Baby Shark’ cereal

Just when you thought the song that gets stuck in your head might be fading, the toddler anthem "Baby Shark" is being turned into a cereal.

Kellogg's announced Friday it's releasing the berry-flavored loops and marshmallows cereal in partnership with Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that created the song.

"Baby Shark" launched on YouTube in November 2015 and now has more than 3 billion views.

The limited-edition cereal will be sold in Sam's Club stores beginning August 17, while supplies last. Walmart will offer the cereal in late September.

Nickelodeon says the song is being transformed into an animated series for the network.

