Kayaker rescued after being flipped in Rapid Creek

A woman had to be rescued from Rapid Creek after her kayak hit what is called a "strainer," flipping her.

The accident was about 11 a.m. Thursday in the creek near Braeburn Dog Park, just off of Highway 44 West.

Rescuers had to use a line and boat to bring the kayaker from one bank of the creek to the other. The Rapid City Fire Department said that had to be done because the terrain where the woman came out of the water was very steep and inaccessible in areas. The kayaker also, RCFD said, was fatigued and showed signs of hypothermia,

Once safely on dry ground the kayaker declined treatment.

The kayak hit what is called a strainer, a barrier that allows water to flow through but not a person or a craft. The creek where she went into the water was flowing at about 650 cubic feet per second. The water also was at a depth of four to six feet.

“Strainers are incredibly dangerous and pose a life threatening risk to the unsuspecting victim. High water flows have resulted in a number of these hazards, many of which are unseen because they are under water,” the release stated.

The kayaker did go under for a short time but was finally able to get to the surface on her own. She had a life vest with her but according to a rescuer, she was not wearing it when her kayak flipped.

Fortunately, there were bystanders who called 911 and stayed on the scene to direct rescuers.

