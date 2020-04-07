KOTA Territory Weather School: Heat

During the summer months, it gets hot here in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. When the hot days are in the forecast, you will hear meteorologists talk about the dangers of the warm weather and vehicles. It does not take long for temperatures so become 20°-40° warmer in the car, than what it is outside.

When temperatures hit 70°, you may not think much about the danger of how quickly it warms up in vehicles. Well, think again. In just ten minutes, temperatures will rise up to 90°. In 20 minutes temperatures are at 98°, in a half hour temperatures are at 104° and in an hour temperatures have now soared to 112°.

When temperatures reach 80° the inside of your car warms up to 99° in just ten minutes. In 20 minutes, the inside of your car reaches 109°, 30 minutes it is up to 114° and in an hour temperatures have reached 123°. Now, let’s add ten more degrees to the outside temperature. We’re now at 90°. In ten minutes temperatures are up to 109°, in 20 minutes they reach 119°, in a half hour temperatures are cooking up to 124° and in an hour the temperature reaches 133°.

This is why we cannot stress enough to leave your pets at home and to check the back seat to remember children. There are time I see animals in vehicles with the windows cracked. While this may help a little, it does not allow heat to escape at a fast enough rate that it is being warmed up from the sun. So, please, on hot and sunny days, leave your pets at home.

Now onto the next topic – why do we sweat? Well, our bodies like to stay near 98.6°, which is the normal body temperature. So, when temperatures rise, or our physical activity rises, so does our internal body temperature. Our bodies try to respond to the rise in temperature to release sweat from our skin, but why sweat? Well, the liquid droplets on our skin will evaporate and when it does so, it will cool off our body by a process called evaporative cooling, which draws heat out of the body when it evaporates.

Sometimes we are not as lucky to get our body temperatures to cool off. When it is muggy, or when dew points start to reach 70° or warmer, sweat fails to evaporate from our skin because there is already plenty of moisture in the air, too much to accept more from the sweat trying to evaporate. On these days, that is why we stay sweaty longer and even feel sticky.