Warmhearted community raises $33,000 for KOTA Care and Share

On Friday morning, the 14th annual Care and Share Food Drive took place on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City. Anyone who donated cash or a nonperishable food item received a white chocolate chip bagel along with a choice of drink between coffee or soda.

The grand total from the 2019 Bagel in the Street was $33,961.42, which is over $2,500 from last year's total donations! Church Response receives 100 percent of the funds and donated nonperishable food items for its pantry.

Individual donations was $12,197.42. An anonymous donor donated $10,000.00. Corporate Challenge donated $5882.00, and RPM Companies matched the Corporate Challenge donations at $5882.00.

960 pounds of food was also collected on Friday.