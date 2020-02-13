KEVN-KOTA TV Sweetheart Photo Contest winners announced

July: We have been together for 8 years now and recently married in July. We are incredibly lucky to have met each other when we were young. Here’s to many more adventures! (photo by Brianna Stanek of Spearfish)
Updated: Thu 5:16 PM, Feb 13, 2020

We had tremendous participation in the KEVN and KOTA TV Sweetheart Photo Contest … more than 500 entries and thousands of votes!

Now … we never said who your sweetheart has to be so we received some interesting entries; including the top vote-getter … Jackson, a burro who makes Amy Hetzer of Beulah, Wyo., “smile every day!”

Our seven sponsors were very generous with the eight prizes we were able to reward. So here they are:

1. “Jackson” by Amy Hetzer of Beulah - Free smoothies for a year from Tropical Smoothie
2. “Hoksila and Edwina” by Edwina Fills The Pipe of Oglala – Two-night stay at the Deadwood Mountain Grand
3. “Incredibly lucky” by Brianna Stanek of Spearfish – A night for two at Prairie Wind Casino
4. “We make forever look good” by Amanda Wilson of Summerset– A night for two at Prairie Wind Casino
5. “David and Patty Clarin” by Patricia Clarin of Rapid City - $90 gift certificate from Rapid Window Tinting
6. “Guess who caught the bouquet” by Jade Nguyen of Rapid City – Two premiere tickets for Rapid City Rush
7. “Justin and Jemma” by Jemmalyn Kulpa of Box Elder - $50 Golddiggers gift certificate
8. “From a couple to a family” by Lindsey Sanftner of Spearfish - $50 Splash City gift certificate

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

Jackson: This little Sweetheart makes me smile every day! (photo by Amy Hetzer of Beulah, Wyo.)
 