Grab your best “sweetheart” photo and enter it in the 2020 KEVN-KOTA TV Sweetheart contest.

Eight of the best couples photos, voted on by the public, will earn prizes listed below.

Contest timeline is:

• Photo entries - now through 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

• Voting by the public - 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 through 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 (every day you can cast a vote)

• Winners Announced – On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 (four on Good Morning KOTA Territory and four on Good Morning Black Hills)

Log on to KEVN-KOTA TV Sweetheart Photo Contest and submit your sweetheart couple photo.

Prizes are:

1. Splash City-$50 Gift Certificate

2. Prairie Wind Casino-Stay & Play package (includes gift certificate to restaurant)-two prizes total value $280

3. Gold Diggers-$50 Gift Certificate

4. Tropical Smoothie-Free Smoothies for a year (valued at $312)

5. Deadwood Mountain Grand-2 Night Stay…total value $270

6. Rapid Window Tinting-$90 Gift Certificate

7. Rapid City Rush-Premier Seats to a game. Value $70

