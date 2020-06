South Dakota added just 35 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to data released Monday morning by the state Department of Health.

There are now 6,716 people confirmed to have tested positive; with 5,818 who have recovered. There are 807 active cases with 70 people currently hospitalized.

Over the weekend, Pennington County went over 500 confirmed cases; and climbed to 16 deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday.