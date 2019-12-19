Just 7 Democrats on stage for latest presidential debate

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s impeachment comes the last Democratic presidential debate of the year.

Thursday night’s debate in Los Angeles will feature the fewest number of candidates so far, just seven, a result of the Democratic Party’s stricter rules for qualifying.

That’s down from 20 candidates six months ago.

The field may be winnowing, but the primary contest remains deeply unsettled. The tug-of-war between the progressive and moderate wings of the party is deadlocked.

There are essentially four front-runners, each with his or her own glaring flaws. And suddenly, one of the strengths of the Democratic Party’s 2020 class — its diversity — has disappeared.

The host state, California, offers the largest haul of delegates, giving candidates their biggest host venue of the campaign.

Yet with impeachment leading the news and the holidays at hand, the debate isn’t expected to draw that much attention from voters.

The debate begins at 8 Eastern on PBS and CNN.

