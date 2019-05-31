Jury says Pine Ridge man is guilty in 'violent shooting spree'

A federal jury finds a Pine Ridge man guilty in what prosecutors say was a “violent shooting spree” during a party in January 2018.

Lester Waters Jr., 38, is guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and several other gun-related charges.

Prosecutors say Waters fire a pistol four times while at a party at a Pine Ridge home; hitting one of the victims three times, paralyzing him. The fourth bullet hit another victim in the face, causing extensive injuries.

Waters could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each charge. Sentencing is in September.

