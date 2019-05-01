Junk the junipers program underway

The Rapid City Fire Department's annual Junk the Junipers Program is happening in May as part of Wildlife Awareness Month. Homeowners are encouraged to sign up for the program aimed at wildfire risk mitigation. The Rapid City Veteran Wildlife Mitigation Crew will be helping with the Junk the Junipers program which helps reduce hazardous fuels and assists homeowners in getting highly flammable junipers and cedars removed from around their homes for free. Neighborhoods eligible for this event include:



Carriage Hills/WIldwood



Pinedale Heights/Kingswood



Chapel Valley/Chapel Lane



Skyline Drive/Woodridge



Springbrook Acres/Sheridan Lake Road



Red Rocks/Countryside



This event is important because of the role that it plays in reducing fire risk in our communities. The Rapid City Fire Department assists homeowners through the Survivable Space Initiative with several grant programs to assist with fuel reduction and education. The educational component of this initiative focuses on what homeowners and communities can do to become Fire Adapted Communities.

For more information, please contact Lt. Tim Weaver of the Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division at tim.weaver@rcgov.org.