Judge reinstates bond for Rapid City teen charged with manslaughter

On Monday a Rapid City teen accused of killing and shooting his friend is expected to be out of custody again.

Eighteen-year-old Max Pfeiffer is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ty Scott in June 2018 in Keystone.

Pfeiffer was out of custody on a $10,000 bond back in July of last year but was arrested again this year for possessing marijuana in his vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly reinstated Pfeiffer's bond on the condition he participates in a 24/7 program and submits 3 urine analysis tests a week.

As long as he didn't test positive, Pfeiffer could be released by the end of the day.

His evidentiary motions hearing is scheduled for May 30.

Original Story:

The victim and suspect in a shooting death Wednesday night in Keystone have been identified.

Ty Scott, 19 of Keystone, died from a single gunshot wound at a home on the 400 block of First Street.

Maxton Pfeiffer, 18 of Rapid City, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in first degree – heat of passion.

Pfeiffer was booked into the Pennington County Jail early Thursday morning. He will make his first court appearance Friday morning.

A release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office states that there is an “ongoing investigation to determine the facts surrounding the death.”