Judge declines to reduce murder suspect's bond

A judge says the bond for a Rapid City woman accused of fatally stabbing her nephew stays as is.

A jury could not reach a unanimous verdict last week in the second degree murder trial of 33-year old Lorraine Swallow of Rapid City.

She's charged in the killing of 28-year old Tyrell Bull Bear and the Pennington County State's Attorneys Office says they plan to re-try the case.

Swallow's attorney argued Thursday for her release, saying the evidence wasn't strong enough to get a conviction and said Swallow could live with her father in Porcupine.

Prosecutors argued for keeping her bond at $100,000, saying they are concerned that she could be a flight risk.

Judge Matt Brown opted to not change Swallow's bond.

He also tentatively set the week of September 9th for a new trial ... but says he will try to find an earlier date.

