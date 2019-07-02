John Wayne helps inspire the kickoff to the Black Hills Roundup

This year the Black Hills Roundup hits the century mark and to kick it off a cattle drive was held in Belle Fourche.

The 100th Black Hills Roundup kicks off with a cattle drive inspired by a John Wayne movie

150 head of cattle made their way through the streets of Belle Fourche to help kick off the Roundup.

According to Roundup parade chairman Mark Leverington ... Belle Fourche used to be a popular sales place for cattle in the 1800s.

The 1972 movie "The Cowboys" starring John Wayne was based around a cattle drive with the Hollywood star saying " Let's go to Belle Fourche"

Now at 100 years old ... the Roundup is all about celebrating the history of the Center of the Nation.

"The Black Hills Roundup is all about celebrating our western heritage and the days of the Cowboy and they are alive and well. The days of the cowboy are still Belle Fourche. We have a lot of western flair, here in town. And we are all about the celebration of our western heritage and our Americana."

The Roundup will have their ever-popular fireworks display on July 3rd and July 5th this year.

