Jimmy Hilton Pool goes to the dogs

While Jimmy Hilton pool may have closed to people, they opened their gates this evening to four-legged friends.

The annual Wags and Waves fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills had all the good boys and girls on four legs diving into the pool located at Sioux Park.

The Shelter asked for a 5 dollar donation for the furry friends to attend.

Events like Wags and Waves help partner up the shelter, city, and parks division and gives those at the shelter a chance to reunite with some of the pooches who have left the shelter and found their fur-ever homes.

"A lot of the employees have real connections to the dogs that we adopt out of the Humane Society. So if they see them out here it is a reunion or anywhere we just love seeing them. WE adopt about 1,200 dogs a year so we have a lot of reunions that can happen," Jerry Steinley, Executive Director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills, says

Steinley added that in the past Wags and Waves has brought in anywhere from $2,000 - $4,000 dollars for the shelter.