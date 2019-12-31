Jeff Bezos loses $10 billion in 2019, but is still worth more than anyone else

Jeff Bezos lost $10 billion dollars in 2019, but that didn’t change his status as the world’s richest person.

The updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows the Amazon founder and CEO’s net worth down $10.1 billion for the year to $115 billion.

Much of the huge dip comes because of his divorce in July from his wife of 26 years.

In the settlement, Bezos got 75% of the couple’s Amazon shares, leaving MacKenzie Bezos with the remaining 25%.

The only billionaire who lost more than Bezos in 2019 was media mogul Rupert Murdoch. His personal balance sheet dropped by $10.2 billion.

