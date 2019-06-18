Jean Rounds, wife of Senator Mike Rounds, diagnosed with cancer

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says his wife Jean will begin cancer treatment soon.

“Many families have successfully dealt with this and we are no different,” the senator said in a release. “Jean is resilient and strong, we have the support of friends and family, and Jean will receive treatment from a highly-qualified team of doctors. However, prayer has the power a human hand does not.”

Jean was recently diagnosed with having a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve, according to the release from the senator’s office. Jean will begin treatment this week at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

“To the countless South Dakotans who have generously asked how they can help, we are grateful for prayers for Jean and for our family as Jean begins cancer treatment,” Rounds said.

