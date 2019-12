Jean Rounds has unexpected surgery

The wife of South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds is recovering from unexpected surgery.

Jean Rounds underwent surgery Wednesday after she experienced pain in her right leg. She had successful cancer surgery last month. Rounds' office says she and the senator traveled to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, this week. Doctors found a hematoma, or a mass of clotted blood, at the site of a surgical incision made last month.

According to Rounds'office, the mass was causing pressure on her sciatic nerve, which was likely caused by blood thinners she was taking following the surgery.

She will remain in the hospital for the next several days.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)