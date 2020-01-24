James Ladeaux sentenced for the stabbing death of his brother

An emotional day in 7th court today here in Rapid City, as James Ladeaux was sentenced for stabbing his brother Fred to death in March of last year.

Ladeaux, 54, was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement ... but pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in a plea deal.

Pennington County chief deputy states attorney Lara Roetzel said in court that when officers arrived Ladeaux was sitting next to his brother crying and saying " I killed my (expletive) brother, take me to (expletive) jail.

Matthew Skinner ... Ladeaux's lawyer ... said it was clear in the video that James was consoling his brother after the stabbing.

Ladeaux said that he misses his brother and every day is a struggle for him.

