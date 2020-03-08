It's that time of the year again where we spring forward

Daylight saving time, a day where we go back an hour or in this case go forward one.

"Pros are extra daylight for sure and you get more accomplished throughout the day. The cons are if you don't get proper sleep, you're working extra hard throughout the day," said community member Denver Kirby.

And sleep is one of the top complaints when it comes to changing the clock, that's why Kirby decided to plan ahead.

"I went to bed two hours early so I could get the extra amount of correct sleep that I was losing and woke up refreshed on time," said Kirby. "Got up, got ready for work, and came in and having a great day."

In some states like Arizona and Hawaii, they don't have daylight saving time.

And in our 2020 legislature, South Dakota tried to join those states.

House bill 1085 wanted to provide for permanent daylight saving time, but this bill was ultimately killed back in February.

But it's still a hot topic, because some people do not like the time change.

"I feel like they really do need to get rid of it all together because going back and forth on that it doesn't help anybody out," said Kirby.

And other people like daylight saving because there is more light to go out and do activities.