’It was like God sent his angel’: Video shows officer saving choking baby

The mother of a nine-month-old baby says her daughter wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for the quick actions of a California police officer.

Late last month, Culver City police officer Brian Cappell said he was one street away from where he needed to be.

This video from his body camera shows him running towards a little girl named Aria. She flagged him down and directed him to where her infant sister Harley was choking on a baby snack

Cappell arrived to find the baby's mom, Janet Lockridge, holding Harley, who wasn't crying and had blood in her mouth.

Right away, he flipped the baby over and started patting her on the back.

"It always makes you nervous, but it's one of those things that, you know, your training just kicks in,” Cappell said.

The officer heard the cries and breathed a sigh of relief. Paramedics soon arrived and took over.

"As soon as we heard that cry it was like an angel,” Lockridge said. “It was like God sent his angel through him."

Harley's mom says words can’t express how thankful she is to Cappell for saving her daughter's life.

They saw each other the next day.

"I asked him, I said, ‘Can i just hug you?’ And I burst into tears,” Lockridge said. “And his first reaction was, ‘Can I hold her?’”

Cappell, Harley and her family were again reunited at the Culver City city council meeting, where the officer was honored for his heroic actions.

"I've been here 19 years and I've never experienced something like this before,” Cappell said. "It feels good, it feels good."

Lockridge said Harley “would not be if it wasn’t for him.”

“So we are grateful,” she said.

Cappell said he will never forget Harley's smile.

