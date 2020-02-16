Is your address displayed correctly?

Pennington County rules require your house number to be visible year-round and not be obstructed.

This can help first responders find your house quickly.

Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says it puts unneeded stress on the emergency responders for something so small.

"Wastes valuable time and either knocking on the door trying to confirm that is this the one you're actually at," said Harvey. "Trying to figure out what side of the street that it's on etc. Again it's just one of those things where you take the time to do that, it's their own personal responsibility and personal preparedness."

According to a Pennington County ordinance, each character of the posted house number needs to be a minimum of four inches in height by three inches in width and must be of a contrasting color to the background.

Pennington County can punish you with a fine of fifty dollars for each violation and each day the violation continues.

