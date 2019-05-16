Interstate 90 west of Exit 55 will be under construction

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge repair work will begin on Interstate 90 one mile west of Exit 55 in Rapid City next week.

Work will begin in the westbound lanes on Monday, May 20, and the eastbound lanes on Tuesday, May 21.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with a reduced speed of 65 mph for the duration of the project and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.

Work includes bridge deck, curb and abutment repairs, and placement of a polymer chip seal and a high friction surface treatment to improve safety. Work is scheduled to be completed by June 12.

Motorists are reminded to be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic, and to be aware of workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

The overall completion date of this project is Oct. 18, 2019.