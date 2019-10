Another inmate has walked away from the Rapid City Community Work Center.

Christopher Bowen was placed on escape status after leaving the non-secure correctional facility without authorization Friday morning. This stunt could net him another five years I prison.

Bowen is 38 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Bowen or know where he is you can contact law enforcement.