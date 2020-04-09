Initial approval given for a downtown apartment and commercial use building

The Rapid City Planning Commission unanimously approved the development of the land on St. Joseph Street between first and second streets.

The initial approval was given for a 4-story building -- with the first floor being dedicated to commercial space and the other three floors making up a 99 unit apartment complex.

The proposed building will go where the Imperial Inn used to sit.

The complex will help the city continue with their East of 5th vision to grow the city.

"Really exciting project because St. Joe street is also identified as a revitalization corridor and to see more development happening east of 5th, right next to downtown will be great for people to live downtown," Says, Fletcher Lacock

The next step will be is for the developers to bring in a final developmental plan overlay which needs approval before getting a building permit.