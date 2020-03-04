Infant in hospital, Rapid City man arrested on abuse charge

An infant is in the hospital and a 26-year-old Rapid City man is arrested, charged with abuse.

According to Rapid City police, James T. Cunningham is accused of causing serious, life-threatening injuries to the infant. Police did not say how old the boy is or how extensive the injuries are.

Police were initially called to a home on the 500 block of Hanover Drive about 5 p.m. Tuesday because of an unconscious infant. The child was taken to Monument Hospital; and following an investigation, Cunningham was arrested.

Cunningham is currently in the Pennington County Jail, charged with “abuse or cruelty to a minor under the age of 7.” He is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

