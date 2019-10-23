Indiana school bus tragedy prompts action on Capitol Hill

A pair of Indiana lawmakers team up in an effort to make getting to school safer after three children died crossing the road to their bus last year

Wednesday, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) inspected a bus equipped with state-of-the-art safety measures. It has a longer arm to get kids to a better position to cross the road, loud audio warnings, and cameras to catch drivers who still don’t stop.

Young and Walorski wrote bills to have the federal government study bus safety and spread the word about new technology.

"When we send our kids off to school, we expect them to be safe," said Young, "and so this legislation is designed to survey best practices, make sure we implement the latest technologies, and keep our kids safe."

"We’re all in this because we’re spurred by passion, and I’m telling you what, it’s just a great example that we can say to America, [Congress] is still working," said Walorski, "we’re still doing great things for the American people, nothing more important right now in our world than making sure we take care of these kids on school buses."

The lawmakers’ proposals have bi-partisan support in both the House and Senate but are not guaranteed to pass. The safety systems demonstrated Wednesday are already on the road in some school districts.

A jury recently convicted the driver who killed the three siblings in Rochester last year of reckless homicide. She’s scheduled to find out how much time she’ll serve behind bars in mid-December.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

