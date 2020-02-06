Indian commission bill dies in committee

The House State Affairs committee killed a bill to establish a commission on Indian affairs in South Dakota Thursday morning.

House Bill 1132 was brought by Representative Shawn Bordeaux (D-Dist. 26A, Mellette, Todd) who testified that the current state of tribal relations was, "a bumpy road last year."

Bordeaux said many South Dakota tribes held hope for improved state/tribal relations last year but things changed after a pair of protest bills – the so-called riot boosting bills – cleared the legislature less than three days after being introduced.

A representative of the State Tribal Relations Department testified against 1132. Concerns that the proposed bill would duplicate state efforts and create another layer of bureaucracy led to a motion to table the bill.

House Bill 1132 was tabled on a 9-4 vote.