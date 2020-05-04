In just one week of pandemic, SD revenue down $18M

South Dakota's revenue in the first week of the coronavirus' impact took a pretty big hit, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Monday, the governor said the state general fund was down $18.1 million in March. Most of March, about two thirds, saw normal revenue but as the virus gripped the state, the cash flow slowed. This is just about a week of the impact the virus is having on South Dakota's economy.

However, the governor stressed, some of that loss isn't related to COVID-19 and will work itself out. There is also increased spending at grocery and hardware stores.

"But we do see the the reflective big hit in the hotels, restaurants and clothing stores," Noem said.

The real impact was felt throughout April; but that revenue data won't be available until June.

The state received $1.25 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 but there are strings attached. This means South Dakota is not able to use relief funds to replace lost state and municipal revenues.

"What I have asked of them is to have some flexibility in how we can utilize some of those funds to account for the revenue loss we've seen because of our economy slowing down," the governor said.

The governor is concerned that the state would have to cut funding to education and healthcare while at the same time leaving millions of dollars on the table.

The governor also stressed the funding problem affects more than the state's coffer.

"If we're seeing state sales tax dollars go down, then all of our cities are going to be in the same situation," Noem explained. "So while I'm advocating for flexibility for us, I want to make sure we have the ability to recognize the revenue loss the cities will endure as well."

The governor said discussions with the White House and Congress on this funding have been "productive" but no decision has been made.

