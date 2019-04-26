In a stand against sexual assault and victim blaming BHSU students leave messages on their jeans

While the school year is winding down and Black Hills State students prepare for finals the university is giving students one more important life lesson.

To end victim blaming and sexual assault Black Hills State Students are taking astand and some even left messages on their clothes.

Dr. Mike Isaacson says, ' We start moving the focus away from victims and on to the perpetrators which is really a key element in preventing and holding perpetrators responsible."

The University is also looking to end unfair questions aimed towards the victims.

" Putting the pressure and the onus onto the perpetrator. So instead of asking what was the victim doing? What was the perp doing? How long was this being planned? Where is the perp from and what are we doing to hold the perp responsible." says Isaacson

Part of sexual assault awareness month is Denim day, and athletes from the BH painted jeans with startling statistics and relevant phrases.

" What's amazing with athletics is there a lot of leadership on the teams. They know what's going on and they know it's a huge issue and they want to do something about it." says Colton Nickelson

How huge of an issue? The numbers on sexual violence imply that it may affect more students than you think.

"Women 1 of 5 college-age women will be subjected to some form of sexual violence during their time in college. For men, the number is 1 in 17" says Isaacson

Students also signed a pledge board, to make it known they won't tolerate sexual violence.

"You can look through and recognize names from your classroom and your dorm," says Nickelson

As the dorms begin to clear out -- is the best time to leave students with a new lesson.

"And our slogan is, and it is a lofty goal, some say a righteous goal. But to eliminate sexual violence and to try to do anything less is unacceptable," says Isaacson