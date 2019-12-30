Impacts of interstate closure

Portions of the US's longest interstate were closed across South Dakota.

Though Rapid City had comparatively nice weather this weekend, areas east of Wall were the main concern.

"Heading east, we had concern that if we sent people to Wall in the eastbound lanes, that perhaps, motel rooms would run out in Wall, those type of things," said Tom Horan, Region Operations Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. "So, it's far more prudent to close it here in Rapid City."

When deciding to close roads, conference calls between the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation took place throughout the day to determine the status of roads.

It's the information shared during these calls that help make the decision.

"There's a lot of things that we take into account when we close the interstate," said Horan. "Predominately, it's going to be visibility. After that, if we have drifting that might actually block the road. If we have semis that are getting turned sideways, into ditches, those types of things. It's not just strictly snowfall amounts."

Horan said it is difficult to predict visibility for the duration of a storm. Other challenges relate to the remoteness of some areas across the state.

"Right around Rapid City and Sioux Falls, we do have people who work 24 hours a day to keep our roads open," said Horan. "But, you get out in the central part of the state, and maybe, we're getting an inch an hour overnight, so by the time that people come back to work at 4 in the morning, there might be a foot or two feet of snow in drifted areas."

When you are traveling across the state and want updates, the DOT has an app called SDDOT 511. It has road updates and photos within about half an hour that pulls footage from traffic cameras. Additionally, KOTA Mobile Weather can keep you updated.

Click here for the Apple SDDOT 511 app iOS SDDOT 511

Click here for Android SDDOT 511 app Android SDDOT 511

Click here for the Apple KOTA Mobile Weather appiOS KOTA Mobile Weather

Click here for Android SDDOT 511 app Android KOTA Mobile Weather