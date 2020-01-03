Ice safety during ice fishing season

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks say ice should be at least four inches thick before walking on it.

Fishers can stay safe in a number of ways-- telling someone where you will be fishing, fishing with someone else, carrying proper equipment like ice picks and spud bars to check the thickness of the ice and rope. And some new types of equipment have floatation devices built into the clothing.

Game Fish and Parks officials say ice is dynamic and has the potential to change very quickly, as conditions can vary greatly across a single body of water.

Certain parts can be much thicker than other areas close by.

"As temperatures warm, especially if you pair that with a windy day, so a warm, windy day, we can see ice conditions deteriorate very quickly," said Jake Davis, Game Fish and Parks Regional Fisheries Supervisor. "That's why it's important that folks always be cautious any time that they're going to go out on the ice. Our lakes in the hills, for example, they may be a little bit more buffered, just because of the elevation, however, our prairie lakes, in particular, that's where ice conditions can really change in a hurry."

Davis says a new 2020 fishing handbook that outlines current regulations is coming out and will be available at the Outdoor Campus offices sometime next week.