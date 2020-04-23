IHS statement on allocation of final $367M from CARES Act

The Indian Health Service announced today that the final $367 million of the $1.032 billion provided to the agency in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has now been allocated across the Indian Health system to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to $670 million of CARES Act funding distributed directly to federal, tribal and urban Indian health programs, funding decisions include:

- $95 million to support the expansion of telehealth activities across the IHS, tribal, and urban Indian health programs;

- $74 million for medical equipment needs;

- $26 million to support Tribal Epidemiology Centers and national surveillance coordination activities at IHS Headquarters;

- $10 million to support sanitation and potable water needs; and

$5 million to provide additional test kits and materials to IHS, tribal, and urban Indian health programs free of charge.

Additional details of the funding allocation, as well as feedback received from tribal and urban Indian organization leaders, can be found in a letter to tribal and urban Indian organization leaders.