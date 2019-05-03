ICE nabs Salvadoran murder suspect in Sioux Falls

A Salvadoran murder suspect was arrested in Sioux Falls Wednesday, according to a release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Moises De Jesus Ruiz-Mejia, 25, was taken into custody on an international arrest warrant. He is one of 25 people wanted for aggravated homicide or attempted homicide of a number of victims; some who haven’t been identified yet.

Most of the murder suspects are members of the 18th Street Gang (Surenos 18). Ruiz-Mejia is suspected of doing favors for the gang.

According to ICE, Ruiz-Mejia illegally entered the U.S. in October just before the arrest warrant was issued by Salvador.

ICE didn’t say where and when they first came in contact with Ruiz-Mejia but in November, he was released from custody and ordered to report to the ICE office in Sioux Falls on a periodic basis, pending his immigration court proceedings.

Sometime between October 2018 and March 2019, the Salvadoran arrest warrant was sent to Interpol, which then relayed it to U.S. law enforcement officials.

ICE arrested 158,581 aliens in fiscal year 2018; 90 percent of whom had criminal convictions, pending criminal charges or previously issued final orders. This, according to ICE, is an 11 percent increase over fiscal year 2017.

