I-90 open, Rapid City lifts no travel advisory

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have opened the closed portion of Interstate 90 (Wyoming border to Chamberlain) in both directions. Also, the no travel advisory for Rapid City has been lifted.

Officials are advising motorists that even though the interstate is open, driving conditions are still hazardous throughout much of the state and there are still No Travel Advisories posted on numerous highways, especially in the southeast part of the state, including I-90

.

Roadways across the state are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery. Due to 40 plus mph winds across the state, there is heavy drifting, especially at bridge ends and in sheltered areas.

Rapid City crews have been working through the winter storm to ensure main thoroughfares throughout the city are plowed. As crews continue to work to address side streets, there still remain streets in Rapid City that remain unpassable at this time.

The public is encouraged to use good discretion in the decision to travel, as it continues to be a challenge in some areas of the city. If you do not have to travel, consider staying in and letting the plows do their work.

