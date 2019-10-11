Huron school denies students breakfast as punishment

Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick has issued a statement in response to allegations of a staff member at one of the schools who denied students breakfast as a form of punishment last week.

In a Facebook post, Nebelsick said he learned of the incident on Thursday afternoon. Nebelsick called the incident a "violation of policy" and said it will be rectified.

Earlier last week, the mother of one of the students who were denied breakfast posted a video of the conversation she had with a staff member at the school. In the video, the staff member confirmed students were denied breakfast as punishment.

According to the Facebook post, a complaint has been filed with the South Dakota Department of Education and the district has been in contact with the state and local officials who oversee the school lunch program.

Nebelsick said "although I will not discuss the individual conduct and consequences, our conduct strategies allow principals to determine where food is to be eaten, as the welfare of all children must be taken into consideration. Withholding food, or offering an alternative is not an appropriate conduct strategy, and we will clarify with staff the correct protocol."

According to the post, school principals have been in contact with the parents involved and have issued an apology.