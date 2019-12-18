Hunting licenses down from last year

Hunting is a popular past time in the Black Hills, but this year, the sale of licenses is dropping.

Over the last five years, license sales in almost all categories have been declining, costing Game, Fish, and Parks close to one and a half million dollars over the same time period.

Since last year, South Dakota has lost more than 29-thousand licenses from the year before. And the state has lost more than 65-thousand licenses in the past five years.

And Trenton Haffley from Game, Fish, and Park says it's not just South Dakota.

"The fish and wildlife service tracks nationwide those same or similar license types and it kind of just mirrors the nationwide decline in overall license sales and participation in outdoor sports," said Haffley.

The biggest drop in the last five years has been a decline in fishing licenses statewide.