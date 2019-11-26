Hunters' preparedness, knowledge saves the day

Two hunters were in a bit of a pickle Monday, getting their pickup stuck on an ATV trail in the Black Hills.

Thankfully, according to the Pennington Count Sheriff’s Office, the hunters were found safe because of “good preparedness, smart thinking and safety measures on their part.”

About 4:30 p.m., Monday, the sheriff’s office was called by the deer hunters who were along Pole Creek Road, near the South Dakota and Wyoming state line. They had turned onto an ATV trail with sharp curves and couldn’t get their truck turned around.

The hunters were aware of their location, telling dispatchers they were walking along South Castle Creek Road, headed north. While it was cold, the pair were dressed for it and they had water, food and flashlights.

Using global positioning system navigation, they were able to keep dispatch updated every 15 minutes so a deputy was able to make contact with them, giving the hunters a ride to Hill City.

“These hunters had several things working in their favor to include a GPS unit, food, water and fully charged cell phone batteries,” says Patrol Captain Tony Harrison. “That greatly assisted us in bringing this to a quick and safe resolution.”

