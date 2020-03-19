How to talk to your kids about coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic can take a toll on mental health, especially for children, and explaining the new circumstances to kids can be tricky.

An outpatient therapist from Catholic Social Services said talking to your kids about coronavirus is a balance-- giving them information so they can understand what is going on vs. not scaring them.

This therapist also said staying calm is important, because we have a tenancy to "awfulize" situations when we get anxious and overwhelmed.

Keeping it simple and taking into account your kids' age is important when discussing coronavirus.

"For little, little kids-- there's a germ out there that's going around that's making people sick and so we can't see Grandma and Grandpa this week, but we're going to see them really soon," said Angie Banley, an outpatient therapist at Catholic Social Services. "Or, you know, you're not going to be able to go to school, but we're making sure that we're safe, so we're kind of staying away from school right now, but we're going to be okay."

For older kids, Banley said it's okay to tell them more, but also take into consideration what other information they might be receiving.

"Just making sure that they're fact checking because, you know, they're probably online," said Banley. "There's tons of information online, some of it's true, some of it's not... as best we can, kind of sticking to the facts and just reassuring them that they're going to be okay, we're going to do what we can to keep them safe."

