How to stay safe while watching bison

Earlier this week a young girl had an unexpected and dangerous run-in with a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

And the incident there is a good reminder for people here.

On Monday a bison at Yellowstone charged at a nine-year-old girl and flipped her through the air.

According to a Yellowstone news release, about 50 people were within 10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before the animal charged the group.

Custer State Park is also home to hundreds of buffalo, and park staff says people should stay at least 100 yards away from the buffalo.

"If you are standing and looking at any type of wildlife and you stick your thumb out and your thumb replaces the animal, as in you can't see the animal over your thumb, then you're at a correct distance. But if you stick your thumb up and you can still see the animal on either side of your thumb, then you are far too close to that animal," said Kobee Stalder, the visitor services program manager at Custer State Park.

Staff members say they haven't had any buffalo-related injuries over the last three years ... but back in 2016 ... they say there were three or four accidents with visitors and buffalo in one summer.

And there was a wake-up call last year.

"A visitor had a brand new Chevy pickup. The pickup, the whole side got dented in on off the pickup because two bulls started fighting and they took it all the way to the highway and then they ran into that vehicle. They didn't care that the truck was there. They just pushed it along like it was nothing. These animals are extremely powerful and they have a temper this time of year because they're in the middle of their breeding season so it's best just to give them their space," said Stalder.

Staff says visitors need to be extra cautious around this time of year because of rutting season when the bulls are fueled with more testosterone and less patience.

"I think the biggest thing is we just ask our visitors to be smart here in the park. Even though they look like big docile creatures, they are extremely aggressive and they can charge you and they can hurt you," said Stalder.

During busy times of the year like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Stalder says park staff get on horses and patrol the herds.

They make sure there's no conflict between the bison and the bike riders.