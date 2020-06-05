How to nail that DIY paint job

Feeling antsy at home? Painting is a relatively quick project you can tackle yourself. And now, some home centers and paint manufacturers are offering delivery services that include everything you need.

(Consumer Reports)

Consumer Reports' experts share tips and tricks for nailing your DIY paint project, because you've got time now, right?

Painting can transform a space, which makes it a particularly enticing project for the millions of people socially distancing inside their homes. If you haven't tackled it on your own before, Consumer Reports has some painting pointers.

First, start with a good paint and a good brush. CR recommends Behr Premium Plus from Home Depot. A Best Buy for 31-dollars a gallon. For latex paint, use a brush with nylon bristles.

"Bristles should be nice and stiff, to make sure that they spread the paint evenly, and then you want to be able to tug at it to make sure the bristles don't fall off because you don't want to find any of those bristles in your paint," Consumer Reports home editor Haniya Rae said.

Small, angled sash brushes - from one to two and a half inches - are best for trim. For cutting-in around doorways and ceilings, use a two and a half inch angled sash brush. The angle allows you to make a sharp line, and access corners. And for painting wide, flat surfaces, like walls or siding - a 3 to 4 inch flat brush will do the best job.

For walls and ceilings -- use a roller.

"For most interior painting projects we recommend using a short-nap

roller - about a quarter of an inch deep. They tend to result in less splatter while still providing you with a smooth, thick coat," Rae explained.

You can also tackle outdoor projects like fences and front doors. Depending on where you shop, CR recommends this Behr Premium Plus Ultra Exterior from Home Depot or Clark And Kensington Exterior from Ace.

Consumer Report recommends saving leftover paint for future touch-ups. If you're using the original container, close the lid tightly by tapping it with a hammer -- write the date you used the paint and the room you painted with a permanent marker -- and don't store it in sunlight, near a heat source or anywhere that it might freeze.

