How to help your dog stay relaxed during the upcoming holiday

When it comes to July fourth, many people look forward to the fireworks, but many of our furry friends don't feel the same way.

"It's just another day for them. And then suddenly there are these loud booms, and they are unexpected, and their intervals are not really something they can predict," says Dr. Shutter.

During this time of year, Dr. Shutter says that it is very common for dogs to run away because their anxiety has increased.

"We can't just sit there and say okay well last year you got really scared of the fireworks it's going to be okay this year. We can't talk them through that," says Shutter.

Keeping your dog protected during this time may be hard, but the best thing to do is to tire them out during the day with a fun activity so that they can relax later at night.

"Something to get their mind going. So if they're tired, then they will be less likely to spend all of their energy worrying about being anxious about those things," says Shutter.

It may be hard to prepare your pups for the loud noises, but the most important thing to do is to make sure they have something to focus on.