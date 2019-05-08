How school resource officers help keep students safe

Many parents worry for their kids' safety after hearing about the latest school shooting in Colorado.

School resource officers here say they're prepared if a similar situation hits closer to home.

School resource officers, or SROs, are certified law enforcement officers.

They learn things like how the adolescent brain works, what the school regulations are, and how to deescalate situations in a learning environment.

SROs work to create a positive learning atmosphere by building relationships with students and not treating them like statistics.

A sergeant from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they like to focus on prevention and having an open, trusting environment.

"It angers me that we have folks that would do harm to our most precious resource, our children. It is our duty to do whatever we can to prevent that from happening. If those layers fail, we have a good, robust way of responding to it and eliminating that threat before they can harm our children," says Sgt. Chris Hislip, school resource officer supervisor.

Currently, there are SROs posted in a number of schools including the Rapid City, Hill City, and Douglas School Districts.

They will also be in Wall next year.