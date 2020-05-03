How often are you cleaning high touch spots?

After running errands, you come home to touch surfaces like doorknobs and light switches.

Which can host a ton of germs, if these high touch spots are not cleaned thoroughly.

According to the CDC, using soap and water reduces germ count, dirt, and impurities on the surface.

Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces.

"You are going to want to really spray off surfaces and let that dry. Because we all like to spray and wipe but just spray and then let it dry and you can spray and wipe again if you really want to get that shine, but that first spray let it dry whether it's the light switches or doorknobs," said epidemiologist at the School of Mines Dr. Elizabeth Rácz, MPH.

While you wipe your countertops don't forget softer surfaces like carpeted floors, rugs, and drapes.

With smaller items, you can fight the virus with the sun.

"But you can also leave it outside, UV light does break down the virus," said Rácz.

When you are all done, don't just put the cleaning products back where you got it.

"When you're done cleaning make sure to put those products that you've been using in a separate place," said Rácz. "You can spray them of with one last bottle if you want, make sure you spray off those gloves you've been using if you use gloves."

One last reminder, after cleaning your house, wash your hands, or even take a shower.

