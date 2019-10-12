Pool chemicals, auto repair products, and pest control goods are just some everyday items many people have in their household, but how do you throw them away safely?

Household hazardous waste items. Many of us use them every day, but some might tend to forget the importance of disposing of them correctly.

"The garbage doesn't disappear. It actually comes out to our landfall where it's either brought through our material recovery facility where it meets a grinder, or it goes up to the hill to be buried," says the administrative secretary for Rapid City Solid Waste Division, Jancie Hager.

Hager says when items like cleaning products, paints, and pool chemicals are thrown in the regular trash, it doesn't only affect natural resources, but it also could cause harm to the workers.

"When those chemicals and things of that nature are compressed or broke down, they can cause explosions or fires. A lot of them are very combustible," says Hager.

Due to there not being many resources to dispose of these types of items properly, the Rapid City Solid Waste Division held its Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.

"Disposing of them. Getting rid of them in a safe manner both for themselves and their home life as well as our environmental resources," says Hager.

The hazardous waste disposal event happens every other year. So if you have a can of paint or any other items that need to be disposed of, make sure you hold onto them.