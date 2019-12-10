House votes, Senate trial: What's next in impeachment

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to debate and vote on the two articles of impeachment later this week.

The articles, one charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and the other charging him with obstruction of Congress, would be considered separately.

The committee's vote would send the impeachment articles to the House floor for a vote by Christmas. If there is a simple majority (50 percent plus one) vote for impeachment on either charge, there would be a Senate trial, likely in 2020.

Senators would act as jurors and select House members to act as prosecutors, or impeachment managers.

If the Senate approves an article of impeachment with a two-thirds vote of “guilty,” the president is convicted and removed from office. If articles are rejected, the president is acquitted.

