House bills to renovate university libraries pass

The state legislature heard bills on Monday in Pierre that would provide funding to remodel the libraries of two West River universities.

House Bills 1045 and 1046 would allow the Board of Regents at Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines to contract designs and renovate their respective libraries.

The Black Hills State E.Y. Berry Library would cost an estimated $9.3 million. The Devereaux Library at the School of Mines would cost about $5 million.

Both bills were passed and will be put on Governor Kristi Noem's desk for her decision to sign into law.