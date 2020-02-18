House Bill would address privacy concerns for commercial drones

The House Bill 1065 would make it a misdemeanor to trespass on property or use a drone to record or observe a person in a private place where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, or even land a drone on someone else's property.

Currently, regulations protecting people's privacy can be vague, especially in relation to commercial drone pilots.

"It eliminates the loophole and it forces commercial drone operators of all kinds to operate a drone for only legitimate, business purposes," said Representative David Johnson, District 33. "Ultimately, we're trying to protect South Dakota citizens' natural right and expectation of privacy in a private place."

This bill applies to commercial operators, not recreational users.

"They're already obligated under their rules to respect privacy of individuals," said Johnson. "In fact, the rules say invasion of privacy is strictly prohibited, and that's directed to by the Federal Aviation Administration."

Johnson said there were about 10 businesses that testified in favor of this bill because no one wants a commercial drone operator using the equipment for illicit reasons.

"Drones are just powerful and this bill promotes and fosters legitimate use of drones," said Johnson. "If you're using a drone for a bonafide reason, then I'm 100% in support of that. The benefit and the enjoyment of flying drones is spectacular and I'd like everybody to experience that, as long as it's for legitimate reasons."

The bill was read in from of the Senate last Wednesday and was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.