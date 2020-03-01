House Bill 1047 has been signed by Noem

Governor Kristi Noem signed the bill to put protections in place for victims of human trafficking and penalties for those looking to traffic.

The bill outlines stronger consequences for human traffickers and it also opens up more services for victims.

And for those who are younger than 18, this bill will allow them to petition to get their records expunged of certain crimes that may have resulted from being a human trafficking victim.

"So these are all incredibly important to me. I've worked on human trafficking issues for years making sure that South Dakota has as many protections and tools in place for those who would be victimized in this way is incredibly important," said Noem.

According to the national human trafficking hotline, last year South Dakota had ten cases of trafficking.