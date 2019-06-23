Hot air balloon crashes, knocks down several in crowd at Mo. festival

Celebrations briefly turned to screams at a hot air balloon festival in Missouri when one of the balloons made a hard landing in the middle of a crowd.

The Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration committee says one little girl suffered minor injuries from the incident, but the event continued as planned. (Source: KHQA/CNN)

Video shows several people knocked to the ground by the basket of a hot air balloon as it tried to land Saturday evening at the festival, part of the city of Hannibal’s bicentennial celebrations.

One man said his mother was knocked down by the balloon basket and suffered a cut to her hand but is otherwise OK.

A firetruck and ambulance were witnessed on scene, but Marion County Dispatch says the all-clear was given early on and police didn’t need to respond because it was considered a minor incident.

The event continued as planned, and further events are still scheduled.

